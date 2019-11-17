Regarding “Library wastes money on space, pretty buildings” (Nov. 6): I totally disagree with letter writer Steve Wulff’s negative comments on St. Louis County libraries.
Our new Fenton library, Meramec, is a huge improvement to the small library we had before. It is busy day and night with patrons checking items out in addition to using computers, attending programs planned for all ages, and loaning jigsaw puzzles, bike locks and music instruments. It feels like a community center.
I have found this same positive feeling at all of the newly renovated libraries I have visited, having visited 15 of the counties 20 libraries. Only five more to visit.
They are all a tremendous asset to St. Louis County.
Laura Cooper • Fenton