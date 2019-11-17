Subscribe for 99¢
Renovated Meramec Valley library branch reopens

Jason Hurt, of Ferguson gets help securing a meeting room from Trista Doyle, a library assistant on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in the main room of the new Meramec Valley branch of the St. Louis County Library system in Fenton. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “Library wastes money on space, pretty buildings” (Nov. 6): I totally disagree with letter writer Steve Wulff’s negative comments on St. Louis County libraries.

Our new Fenton library, Meramec, is a huge improvement to the small library we had before. It is busy day and night with patrons checking items out in addition to using computers, attending programs planned for all ages, and loaning jigsaw puzzles, bike locks and music instruments. It feels like a community center.

I have found this same positive feeling at all of the newly renovated libraries I have visited, having visited 15 of the counties 20 libraries. Only five more to visit.

They are all a tremendous asset to St. Louis County.

Laura Cooper • Fenton