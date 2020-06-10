Letter: New mayor brings more to the table than you think

Regarding “Ferguson makes history nearly six years after protests engulfed the city” (June 3): Ella Jones’ greatest qualification for mayor of Ferguson is neither that she is black nor that she is female.
Her impressive resume includes: She earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry and worked for the Washington University School of Medicine; she studied municipal leadership at the Sue Shear Institute at the University of Missouri-St. Louis; she took additional training in municipal governance; she spent 30 years with Mary Kay, ending as a sales director; she served her church as a pastor; She was active at the YMCA and organizations that brought fresh vegetable trucks to neighborhoods, and school supplies and athletic shoes to children.
Given the background and experience she brings to this office, she sounds like the real deal to me.
Linda Bryant • St. Louis
