Letter: New mayor should support underpaid essential workers

Regarding "Federal stimulus money could be ‘game-changer’ for St. Louis, officials say" (March 28): The American Rescue Plan is sending St. Louis $500 million to help our city recover from the pandemic. The next mayor will have limited powers to help ensure money goes into the communities that need it most.

Our next mayor will have a choice whether to support essential workers like me, including thousands of janitors, fast-food workers, hospital workers, home health aides and more by investing rescue funds directly into needy communities. We have kept St. Louis running, and we can’t be left behind.

Many of us have gotten sick. Many of us have seen our colleagues pass away. But while we’re called essential, we usually don’t get treated like it. We aren’t paid enough to properly support our families and often struggle to pay our bills or put food on the table. During this time of crisis, working people across our city need higher wages in order to better provide for our families and communities.