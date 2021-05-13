 Skip to main content
Letter: New Missouri voting laws will betray Catholic teachings
St. Louis County voters drop off ballots

Election worker Dawn Kimberling drops a certified absentee ballot in a drop box outside the St. Louis County Government Center in St. Ann on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. St. Louis County voters can bring their absentee ballots to the St. Ann offices to be certified or notarized up to and through November 2nd. Wednesday is the final day to register to vote in the state of Missouri for the 2020 election. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding "Missouri Republican lawmakers push ahead with bills to add voting restrictions" (April 14): This session, legislators in Missouri have introduced a slew of bills related to voter access to the polls. Some of those, like House Bills 334, 738 and 1065, will restrict access to voting by limiting absentee voting, voter registration, early voting opportunities and imposing strict photo ID requirements on voting.

The U.S. Catholic Bishops have written about how restrictive voting laws and practices have been used for over a century to disenfranchise voters of color. Such proposed legislation often excludes people of any race or ethnic background who live in poverty, have a disability or have not yet mastered the English language.

Since 1993, my parish through our ID and Birth Certificate Outreach Program, has helped tens of thousands of people obtain identification documents needed for employment, housing, and education — and voting. Our staff and volunteers know firsthand how difficult and costly it can be to get these documents. We are very concerned about how many Missourians will not be able to vote because they don’t have access to services like ours.

The Catholic Church teaches that participation in civic life is a fundamental responsibility of citizens. To exercise this responsibility, citizens must have access to voting. Everyone in Missouri should have equal and equitable access to the ballot.

Rev. Dan White • St. Louis

Pastor, St. Francis Xavier (College) Church  

