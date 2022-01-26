Letter: New Planned Parenthood facility is looking to the future

Regarding “Planned Parenthood launches program to bring women to the Metro East for abortions” (Jan. 21): Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region is showing foresight in building a facility in Illinois. Fairview Heights just might end up as the only place in the Midwest where women are able to receive the care they need.
In my opinion, Planned Parenthood’s chief executive officer and president, Yamelsie Rodriguez, and her leadership team have been outstanding in looking ahead, assessing the need and going forward with answering the needs of women.
Judy Putzel • Clayton