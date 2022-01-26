 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: New Planned Parenthood facility is looking to the future

A man closes the front gate at the Planned Parenthood Fairview Heights Health Center, which provides abortion services, on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Fairview Heights. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “Planned Parenthood launches program to bring women to the Metro East for abortions” (Jan. 21): Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region is showing foresight in building a facility in Illinois. Fairview Heights just might end up as the only place in the Midwest where women are able to receive the care they need.

In my opinion, Planned Parenthood’s chief executive officer and president, Yamelsie Rodriguez, and her leadership team have been outstanding in looking ahead, assessing the need and going forward with answering the needs of women.

Judy Putzel • Clayton

