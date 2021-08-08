Letter: New reminders the vaccinated can still spread the virus

Regarding “St. Louis County officials urge vaccinations, masking as COVID-19 cases keep climbing” (Aug. 5): We recently had a long-awaited wedding reception in Denver for our daughter who got married a year ago. Our daughter reached out to all those planning to attend and asked that they wear a mask if they weren’t vaccinated. Two days after the reception, one of our guests fell ill with the coronavirus. This was a younger woman who was fully vaccinated. We don’t know where she caught the virus, but the moral of the story is vaccinated people can catch and spread the virus.