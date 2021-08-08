 Skip to main content
Letter: New reminders the vaccinated can still spread the virus
Regarding “St. Louis County officials urge vaccinations, masking as COVID-19 cases keep climbing” (Aug. 5): We recently had a long-awaited wedding reception in Denver for our daughter who got married a year ago. Our daughter reached out to all those planning to attend and asked that they wear a mask if they weren’t vaccinated. Two days after the reception, one of our guests fell ill with the coronavirus. This was a younger woman who was fully vaccinated. We don’t know where she caught the virus, but the moral of the story is vaccinated people can catch and spread the virus.

It is truly ironic that many who are already vaccinated put on their masks without hesitation. First of all, they have always decided to follow the science — and history. Second, they don’t want to be responsible for getting someone else sick. This seems to be the truly responsible thing to do. Politicians who turn this into a personal freedom issue are basically telling their constituents they are free to be irresponsible.

Sue Ann Greco • University City

