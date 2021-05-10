Letter: New voter ID laws unfairly target elderly and minorities

Regarding “Missouri Republican lawmakers push ahead with bills to add voting restrictions” (April 14): The pending Missouri House Bills 334 and 738 would force people to get a state ID in order to vote as well as eliminate the Missouri secretary of state’s obligation to notify voters about voter ID rules. These bills would also cut the in-person time allowed to vote absentee from six weeks to three weeks. To vote, people would be required to present a Missouri state issued ID only. Student IDs and local voter registration cards would not be allowed.

The truth is, it’s not easy to get a photo ID. Many older Missourians were born in other states and can’t easily access their birth certificates, which is required for a Missouri state ID. Some people have errors on their birth certificates that would require a court hearing in order to make corrections. More than 200,000 registered voters in Missouri lack a non-expired Missouri state-issued ID, and they are disproportionately voters of color, young voters, voters with disabilities, seniors and others.

Instead of making it more difficult to vote, Missouri lawmakers should be making it easier to vote.

Marian Miller • St. Louis