Letter: New Yorker shocked at the number of unmasked here
Regarding “More pandemic restrictions to be lifted in St. Louis and Jefferson and St. Louis counties” (June 14): It’s shameful how many people around the St. Louis metropolitan area are not wearing masks when they enter stores and restaurants. Recently at Schnucks in Arnold, the checkout line was jam-packed and I didn’t see a single mask out of perhaps 20 people. The least we can do for one another is put on a mask. Anything less displays utter selfishness and sheer stupidity.

As a New Yorker visiting family in St. Louis for the summer, after reemerging from two weeks of quarantine, seeing so many unmasked faces indoors is truly disconcerting. Show me you can be better, Missouri.

Matthew Reeg • New York City

