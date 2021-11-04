 Skip to main content
Letter: Newly drawn, gerrymandered districts are a joke
Letter: Newly drawn, gerrymandered districts are a joke

Illinois Legislative Redistricting

In this May 29, 2021, file photo, Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, joins Illinois House and Senate Republicans outside Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office to urge him to veto the redrawn Illinois legislative maps at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Illinois Democrats on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, are expected to approve new legislative boundaries over objections from Republicans and some community groups that the process was unnecessarily rushed and maps drawn behind closed doors to keep Democrats in power. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, File)

 Justin L. Fowler

 

Regarding "Illinois Dems embrace gerrymandering in fight for US House" (Oct. 29): It's time for a change in our redistricting process. We can all agree that these maps show how much of a disaster redistricting can be when you let the party in power, Republican or Democrat, completely control the process. New maps that have no logical boundaries confuse not only voters but those running for elective office.

I believe it is time to learn from our mistakes and take a page out of Iowa’s book for redistricting. Under Iowa’s model, new maps are drawn by a bipartisan commission made up of citizens, but the state legislature can approve or reject the proposals. Ultimately, this process allows the General Assembly to continue to have its voice heard while allowing maps to be drawn based on fairness to all voters and keeping communities together.

No one should be happy with these new maps; I believe they make Illinois the joke of the redistricting process. Princeton’s Gerrymandering Project gave Illinois' final congressional maps an “F” in partisan fairness, competitiveness and geographical features, and that is something we can all agree needs to change. Although the next time we redraw districts will be in 2031, we should all focus on reforming the broken system before this topic drifts into the background again. 

Josh Millard • Arenzville, Ill.

