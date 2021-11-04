Letter: Newly drawn, gerrymandered districts are a joke

Regarding "Illinois Dems embrace gerrymandering in fight for US House" (Oct. 29): It's time for a change in our redistricting process. We can all agree that these maps show how much of a disaster redistricting can be when you let the party in power, Republican or Democrat, completely control the process. New maps that have no logical boundaries confuse not only voters but those running for elective office.

I believe it is time to learn from our mistakes and take a page out of Iowa’s book for redistricting. Under Iowa’s model, new maps are drawn by a bipartisan commission made up of citizens, but the state legislature can approve or reject the proposals. Ultimately, this process allows the General Assembly to continue to have its voice heard while allowing maps to be drawn based on fairness to all voters and keeping communities together.