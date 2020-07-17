Letter: News media bias prevents positive news about Trump
0 comments

Letter: News media bias prevents positive news about Trump

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
5 Things to Know for Today

President Donald Trump smiles at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

I have been reading the Post-Dispatch for more than 30 years, and I believe you hate President Donald Trump. And I do mean hate. If the president were to find a cure for cancer, the front-page headline would read: “Trump bankrupts drug cancer companies.”

Because of the news media’s bias, the public never gets to hear about any of the positive changes President Trump has made.

Perhaps it might be best for me to skip straight to the comics and puzzle pages, unless of course the editors can find a way to distort them as well.

Suzanne Wagner • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports