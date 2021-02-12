Letter: News media coverage of Trump was not even-handed

Regarding “ Election officials say combating lies will be big challenge” (Feb. 4): There has been much written and broadcast about how Republican leaders must denounce the myth that the Nov. 3 presidential election was stolen. Hundreds of articles and editorials have been written about why every American must reject the idea of widespread voter fraud. But where were all the editorials demanding Democratic Party leaders admit the Mueller report did not recommend criminal charges for conspiracy regarding the investigation’s finding of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign?

For four years, the majority of the news on Trump was negative. By contrast, Time magazine has already named President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as Persons of the Year. Biden and his wife Jill have been on the cover of People, and Harris was on Vogue’s cover. Yet, somehow, former First Lady Melania Trump was not on one magazine cover in all four years when her husband was in office. That kind of bias in our country is disgraceful and threatens our democracy.