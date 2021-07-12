Letter: News media should stop showing people being vaccinated

Regarding "Parson signals he’s willing to try an incentive program to boost Missouri vaccinations" (July 7): I have always hated shots and needles. But I did not hesitate to get a coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible. I have always looked away when people got shots on television, and I still do.
But I do wish the news media would stop showing needles going into arms. Everyone knows what a vaccination shot is. I believe the focus should be on people who have already received the vaccine and why they got it.
Gayla Hoffman • St. Louis