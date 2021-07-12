 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: News media should stop showing people being vaccinated
0 comments

Letter: News media should stop showing people being vaccinated

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
As New York salutes health workers, Missouri fights a surge

FILE - In this June 22, 2021, file photo, nurse Jody Berry draws a syringe full of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at Mother's Brewing Company in Springfield, Mo. New York threw a ticker-tape parade Wednesday, July 7, for the health care workers and others who helped the city get through the darkest days of COVID-19, while authorities in Missouri struggled to beat back a surge blamed on the fast-spreading delta variant and deep resistance to getting vaccinated. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

 Nathan Papes

Regarding "Parson signals he’s willing to try an incentive program to boost Missouri vaccinations" (July 7): I have always hated shots and needles. But I did not hesitate to get a coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible. I have always looked away when people got shots on television, and I still do.

But I do wish the news media would stop showing needles going into arms. Everyone knows what a vaccination shot is. I believe the focus should be on people who have already received the vaccine and why they got it. 

Gayla Hoffman • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports