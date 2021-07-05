Letter: News media shouldn’t serve to divide country on race

Regarding Stephen J. Lyons’ guest column “The continuing assault on newspapers, truth and democracy” (June 29): I find it interesting that Lyons is now worried about “vulture capitalism” when some news media outlets have been under control of left-wing capitalists for years. If it wasn’t for the “rapidly expanding media reach” of conservative media, one would never know about issues surrounding the president’s son, Hunter Biden.
Most Americans are descendants of poor immigrant families, didn’t own slaves, worked hard, raised their families in strong households, and practiced religious and moral lifestyles. I believe the news media should work to promote education, jobs, fair lending practices, legal voter registration, and stronger support for the many Black Americans and minorities. I believe the success stories and contributions made by them are not adequately reported.
Don Podrasky • Manchester