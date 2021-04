Regarding "For media, Biden news conference notable for what's missing" (March 25): In thinking about the way the mainstream news media seems to me to treat President Joe Biden and his administration, I am reminded of the verb version of the word "mollycoddle." A definition of that verb states that it means: to treat with an excessive or absurd degree of indulgence and attention. Perhaps a neologism based on this definition could be: joeycoddle.