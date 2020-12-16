 Skip to main content
Letter: Newspaper carriers deserve subscribers' thanks, gratuity
Letter: Newspaper carriers deserve subscribers' thanks, gratuity

STLtoday.com and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Regarding the letter, "Morning newspaper is welcome semblance of normalcy," (Dec. 12): Chad Garrison's letter included everything I feel about my newspaper and our carrier.

In the paper this week, Miss Manners had a letter from a reader citing what she called the rudeness of the paper carrier for including a self-addressed envelope for a gratuity. Our carrier includes an envelope, and I am very happy to gift him. I would have no idea where to send something if he didn't include the envelope.

The Post-Dispatch doesn't have a way to let subscribers know the delivery person's address. Finding the newspaper in the driveway, every morning, no matter the weather, seven days a week, deserves monumental thanks (and a gratuity).

Terry Bilheimer • Clifton Heights

