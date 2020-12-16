Letter: Newspaper carriers deserve subscribers' thanks, gratuity

Regarding the letter, " Morning newspaper is welcome semblance of normalcy ," (Dec. 12): Chad Garrison's letter included everything I feel about my newspaper and our carrier.

In the paper this week, Miss Manners had a letter from a reader citing what she called the rudeness of the paper carrier for including a self-addressed envelope for a gratuity. Our carrier includes an envelope, and I am very happy to gift him. I would have no idea where to send something if he didn't include the envelope.