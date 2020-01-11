Letter: Newspaper cheers for military industrial complex
Letter: Newspaper cheers for military industrial complex

Regarding “Assassination burnishes Trump’s credentials, but a heavy cost soon could come” (Jan. 5): The Post-Dispatch’s editorial rejoicing in the American ambush killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani sets a new low even for yellow journalism. Soleimani was in a vehicle leaving Baghdad International Airport when he was struck with a missile fired from a drone. “A well-deserved fiery fate,” the editorial headline proclaimed. The editorial added that Soleimani “deserved to be blasted from the face of this planet.”

The editorial proceeds to assert that Soleimani was responsible for the killing of thousands of U.S. troops. Going further afield, the editorial referred to terrorist activities by the operatives of Shiite Iran in such distant locales as Argentina and Panama.

If the Post-Dispatch continues to be a cheerleader for the military-industrial complex, it might as well change its name to Stars and Stripes 2.0.

Ramond Buckley • St. Louis

