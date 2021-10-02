Letter: Newspaper destructively bashes traditional values

Regarding “Post-Dispatch wins 14 first-place awards in the Missouri Press contest” (Sept. 25): I don’t believe the newspaper deserved these awards because the liberal press doesn’t improve the lives of the average American citizen.

In my opinion, the damage being done by the continuous bashing of values I hold serves only to help destroy the America that so many have worked and fought to create.

Why not publish weekly or monthly the list of lives lost due to murder in the St. Louis area and the damage done to their families and loved ones? They are the immediate victims. The effort to divide our country is starting to have results.

Don Podrasky • Manchester