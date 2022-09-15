 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Newspaper has severed history and tradition with changes

Blondie Valentines

I believe the change in the comics section is another step in the Post-Dispatch's slide into mediocrity, and now into irrelevance. While the comics are not the most important part of a newspaper, they have their place. One distinctive thing about the Post-Dispatch was that it had comics in color every day. Now it's no different from any other newspaper in its comic section. That is a loss.

Losing long time favorites like "Beetle Bailey", "Hi and Lois" and "Blondie" severs an important link with the past. Worse yet, being replaced by "Peanuts" and "For Better or Worse," two strips that are nothing but recycled old episodes, means we are looking backward, not forward.

I strongly hope that Lee Enterprises will reconsider this decision and return the paper's comics section to its distinctive prominence of years past. It has become much more difficult to justify subscribing.

Alan Buxbaum • University City 

