Regarding “Documentary inadvertently makes the case against current privatization process” (Nov. 5): This editorial concerns Travis Brown’s “Hard Landing at Lambert” documentary on St. Louis Lambert International Airport. It refers to “how disastrous the decision was in the late 1990s to build a $1 billion new runway that uprooted 2,000 families and plunged the airport into catastrophic debt.”
Your editorial board evidently has a short memory.
I assisted Professor Daniel Rust in researching and writing “The Aerial Crossroads of America: St. Louis’s Lambert Airport.” The Post-Dispatch wholeheartedly supported the expansion plan. “The latest expansion plan is a good one, and is badly needed,” you wrote in a July 9, 1995, editorial titled “The Right Expansion Plan for Lambert.”
Professor Rust and I were contacted by Thad Kemlage, the writer, director and co-producer of the documentary. He misrepresented his intentions and misled us to believe that he was producing a legitimate documentary, rather than a political attack ad. We explained to him how the W-1W expansion plan came about and why it was the least costly and disruptive of the alternative expansion plans that were considered. He not only ignored the historical record but falsified facts to support the pro-privatization agenda of Brown, Grow Missouri and Rex Sinquefield, their patron. The Post-Dispatch should not lend credence to their misrepresentations and falsehoods.
Alan B. Hoffman • Kirkwood