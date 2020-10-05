 Skip to main content
Letter: Newspaper misguided in endorsing Ernie Trakas
Letter: Newspaper misguided in endorsing Ernie Trakas

St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas (District 6)

St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas (District 6) listens to public comment on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding the editorial “We recommend Ernie Trakas for St. Louis County Council, 6th district” (Oct. 2): I want to respond to the editorial endorsement. I condemn racist language or racism of any kind. I have not used such language myself. I condemn white nationalism, racism or bigotry in any form.

Second, my voting record as a Missouri state representative demonstrates my strong support for women’s rights in stark contrast to my opponent. The editorial failed to mention the sexual harassment claim against Trakas and that he was accused of berating a female staff member in a public meeting.

The editorial did not mention that a state audit, which pointed out the lack of oversight of spending by the St. Louis County Council, prompted Trakas to attack the messenger, Missouri’s State Auditor Nicole Galloway.

I am shocked and appalled that the Post-Dispatch would endorse him and ignore my years of public service and voting record. It is the Post-Dispatch that should be ashamed of its association and endorsement of Ernie Trakas.

Rep. Bob Burns • Affton

Democratic candidate for St. Louis County Council

