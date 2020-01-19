Letter: Newspaper needs a new platform to fit liberal bias

Regarding “Times have changed, but Pulitzer’s Platform remains our rock of truth” (Jan. 1): I had to laugh at the full-page analysis of Joseph Pulitzer’s Platform on the opinion page. Who is Editorial Page Editor Tod Robberson kidding? His views certainly don’t match Pulitzer’s platform. Pulitzer would roll over in his grave.
The Platform should be removed or words changed to “Never belong to the Republican party” and “Always be drastically liberal.” The editor’s liberal bias is so evident.
I totally agree with the viewpoint I recently heard on KMOX when a local lawyer referred to your newspaper as the “Post-Disgrace.” It’s getting worse every day. I only subscribe for the sports section.
Vicki Martin • Fairview Heights