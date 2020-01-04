Letter: Newspaper needs to be more thoughtful, unbiased

Regarding “From abortion to guns to opioids, the Show-Me State stood out from the crowd this year.” (Dec. 30): The editorial raises the questions of restriction, regulation and reason.
Is it reasonable, given the ample scientific evidence, to assert “my body” as a justification for terminating life in the womb? Is it unreasonable to believe that the humanity of a defenseless and vulnerable life in the womb is worthy of respect?
Would the presence of the many ambulances called by Planned Parenthood to its clinic signal that there might be safety issues that are not being addressed? Does the Post-Dispatch disagree with the premise that regulations and standards of care for medical facilities are vital and require scrutiny?
The lack of regulation of sales and use of guns may lead the reader to conclude Missouri legislators are remiss. Do states with restrictive gun laws have the same rate of deaths caused by guns as Missouri? Could citizens then conclude that restrictions make a difference?
Readers can only hope in 2020 for an end to the tedious adherence to ideological partisanship exemplified in this editorial. What a happy new year it would be to have metropolitan newspaper dedicated to a reasonable vision and thoughtful perspective on the difficulties and tensions implicit in community living.
Dette Reh • Ladue