Letter: Newspaper needs to cover Democratic races better

Kunce and Valentine

Lucas Kunce (left) on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, criticized Trudy Busch Valentine, a new entrant in the Democrat contest for U.S. Senate in Missouri. 

The letter “Enough about GOP, cover Senate Democratic candidates” (April 16) hit a real soft spot with me. In my opinion, the letter writer is right about the Post-Dispatch coverage of the Democrats seeking the seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt. Much has been written about Eric Greitens’ misbehavior and Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s grandstanding, but we have been poorly informed about any Democratic candidates. Only when a rich St. Louisan like Trudy Busch Valentine throws her hat in the ring do we see a reference to the Democratic showdown in August.

Larry Minth • St. Louis

