Letter: Newspaper needs to keep opinions out of news stories

Regarding “Facts were distorted in editorial slamming Trump” (Dec. 27): I have maintained a daily subscription for home delivery of the Post-Dispatch for 22 years since moving here in 1997. While I do not have an opinion on letter writer Jim Nelson’s assertion that the Post-Dispatch editorial board distorted the handling and management of the impeachment proceedings, I wholeheartedly agree that the Post-Dispatch is blinded by ideology in how it reports the news.
Nelson’s point that the Post-Dispatch editorial writing is “unremittingly biased in its reporting, headlines, photographs, cartoons and columnists” is indeed true. It is my hope that the Post-Dispatch can be more balanced.
Jerry L. Bonacorsi • Edwardsville