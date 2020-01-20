Letter: Newspaper needs to keep opinions out of news stories
0 comments

Letter: Newspaper needs to keep opinions out of news stories

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
Same perch but a new home for Joseph Pulitzer and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tyler Bond, left, and Chaun Latimore of Cord Moving and Storage return the bust of Joseph Pulitzer to his perch atop a marble column outside the new office of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at 901 North Tenth Street on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. After 60 years at 900 North Tucker Boulevard, the building was sold to founders of Square, who plan to move workers there from Cortex and elsewhere after an extensive renovation. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “Facts were distorted in editorial slamming Trump” (Dec. 27): I have maintained a daily subscription for home delivery of the Post-Dispatch for 22 years since moving here in 1997. While I do not have an opinion on letter writer Jim Nelson’s assertion that the Post-Dispatch editorial board distorted the handling and management of the impeachment proceedings, I wholeheartedly agree that the Post-Dispatch is blinded by ideology in how it reports the news.

Nelson’s point that the Post-Dispatch editorial writing is “unremittingly biased in its reporting, headlines, photographs, cartoons and columnists” is indeed true. It is my hope that the Post-Dispatch can be more balanced.

Jerry L. Bonacorsi • Edwardsville

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports