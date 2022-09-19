Letter: Newspaper needs to listen to what readers really want

I have been a faithful Post-Dispatch reader for over 65 years and seen many changes, good and bad. The change of the Everyday section is bad. I have always enjoyed reading the comics after reading the news, so as to have a bit of joy after reading the sadness. The black and white comics are difficult to read and grainy looking. I say bring back the full color and old comics. I do not understand the need to change the format as it was fine the way it was. Post-Dispatch readers deserve to be heard.