Letter: Newspaper not covering immigration crisis properly

Regarding "Conditions worsen at asylum seekers' camps in north Mexico" (July 2): In my opinion, the Post-Dispatch is not covering the huge immigration crisis on our southern border well enough. U.S. Border Patrol agents and Texas law enforcement officers have been working around the clock but have been unable to keep pace. They have apprehended drug smugglers, human traffickers and serious criminals.
I believe that even a first-year journalism student at the University of Missouri would consider this a situation worth greater reporting on a regular basis.
Walter R. Gemmer • Lemay