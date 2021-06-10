Letter: Newspaper omits story about child left at the border

According to several media outlets, a 5-year-old boy was recently dumped at the edge of the United States-Mexico border by migrant smugglers, with no waiting relatives around. But I didn’t seem to find this story in the Post-Dispatch. At least not yet.

If Donald Trump was still president, rather than Joe Biden, I think this story would have been on the front page. The national news on this is not too extensive either. If a 5-year-old child is dumped on our border, shouldn’t we all know about it? This is horrible.