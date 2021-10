Regarding “ After vetoing raises for child welfare workers, Missouri governor hires consultant to study wages ” (Oct. 6): Reporter Kurt Erickson deserves a high five for his article summarizing how Missouri’s money is being wasted on consultants. This article deserved the front page.

Millions of dollars are paid to (sometimes crony) consultants, only to have their advice rejected. What a waste. Put that money into our state services where it will help our families.