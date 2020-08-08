Letter: Newspaper’s editorial reveals its unconscious biases

Regarding the editorial “Primary vote reflects voters are hardly satisfied with incumbents’ leadership” (Aug. 5): The Post-Dispatch Editorial Board inexplicably used most of its space to criticize two victorious Black women incumbents. Their wins reflected overwhelming voter satisfaction. Leave it to the Editorial Board to illogically spin the victories of Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner as negative. And the editorial didn’t mention the big upset of Cori Bush over Rep. William “Lacy” Clay, even though it did indeed fit with the dissatisfaction-with-incumbents headline.
Mistakes are only human, but women of color shouldn’t get the short end of the stick consistently. The Post-Dispatch’s unconscious biases are showing.
John Chasnoff • University City
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.