Letter: Newspaper’s survival leads to informed community

I have often seen Post-Dispatch readers complain that they are dropping their subscriptions after reading an editorial that they disagree with. But there is so much more to the newspaper paper than the two pages of commentary. And we all know that very little of it, if any, is “fake.”
You can look back on 2019 and see numerous instances of stories that provided reliable information based on sound research and interviews, and not “alternative facts.” I just finished a New York Times article about what happens when a local newspaper stops publishing due to financial issues. Most of the readers complain now about the lack of information on actions being taken by state and local officials, news events, leading to a feeling of isolation, etc. This information is rarely provided through television news, where one- or two-minute stories are typical.
We should encourage greater newspaper readership to support this institution and the organization responsible for producing it. The benefit of such an effort will be a more informed population. It can help all of us experience a greater sense of community, and it’s also a great way to start the day.
Bob Watson • Town and Country