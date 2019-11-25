"Evidence of bribery" was a recent headline on the front page of the Post-Dispatch. It appears the newspaper is comfortable falling in line with the Democratic National Committee talking points as opposed to independent journalism.
No surprise. Democrats surveyed voters in battleground states. From poll results, they concluded the term "bribery" would be more persuasive than "quid pro quo." The Post-Dispatch, once again, proves it only serves a political agenda. The people deserve better.
Ryan Walde • Washington Mo.