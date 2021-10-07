Letter: Newspaper sends uneven signals about commenting

Reasonable people can, and often times do, disagree on matters of substance, and on matters of lesser importance. However, we have arrived at the point where civil discussions frequently slide into hard lines of stubbornness and outright personal attacks.
Publishing a daily paper is a daunting task. Reporting the news in a timely and accurate fashion is wrought with so many logistical hurdles that getting it correct sometimes is unintentionally missed. I don’t believe in stifling online commentary, within reasonable limitations. Anything less sends a double-standard message.
Arlie Appler • Branson, Mo.