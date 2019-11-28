Regarding the Dartmouth College Editorial Board’s guest column, “Recent attacks on student journalism are unfounded and potentially dangerous” (Nov. 20): I thought that the most impressive sentence was in the last paragraph. “Yet to be clear, it is ultimately the obligation of journalists to tell the news as it is and to avoid making value judgments in the course of reporting.”
Perhaps it would be advisable to print this in bold letters on business cards for all Post-Dispatch reporters.
Joseph E. Devine, Ph.D. • St. Louis