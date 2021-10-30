Letter: Newspaper should be more critical of President Biden

Regarding the editorial “Costly drone mistake bolsters doubts about Biden’s Afghanistan strategy” (Sept. 20): I believe Post-Dispatch editors are fully aware that a newspaper can influence its readers by what they choose not to report as well as much as what they do choose to report.

Under the Biden administration, the Afghanistan withdrawal was chaotic, and the southern border is being overrun by illegal aliens, but I believe the newspaper has not been critical enough of these policy failures. [Editor’s note: The Post-Dispatch has published more than 10 editorials criticizing Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal.]

In my opinion, these are just two of many examples of the news editors and the Editorial Board’s efforts to sway the narrative away from the incompetence of the current administration. Biden is not my president.

Phillip Skelly • Ladue