Letter: Newspaper should be regretting Reed endorsement

Regarding the editorial “Another pay-to-play scandal embarrasses St. Louis and boosts hopelessness.” (June 5): I believe that the Post-Dispatch Editorial Board ought to consider whom it has supported over the years regarding the corruption scandal.

Former Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed was given a mayoral primary endorsement by the Editorial Board. The editorial described Reed as “A real pragmatist who can unite political groups and keep detractors in check.” Was he really that? Or was he a kleptocratic individual who drew advantageous maps and likely accepted thousands of dollars in bribes and campaign donations?

The “pragmatic” candidate endorsed in 2021 appears to have been bought and paid for. Though under a capitalistic economic system, I suppose pragmatism would necessarily entail pragmatically choosing which bidders can obtain public goods and favors for the highest price while the city collapses in slow motion.

Joseph Ponzillo • St. Louis