Letter: Newspaper should consider millions of Trump voters
Letter: Newspaper should consider millions of Trump voters

Regarding "Editorial: Vast plot to steal the presidency? Truth lies in the simpler answer: Trump lost." (Nov. 10): The Post-Dispatch Editorial Board has criticized President Donald Trump on a very frequent basis. And it seems the majority of commentary columns and letters to the editor have done the same. But now that the election is over, the Editorial Board should re-evaluate its approach.

I respectfully submit that as part of that process, consider that 72.5 million patriotic Americans voted for Trump. My guess is that most of these voters would disagree with pretty much everything the Post-Dispatch has to say. Perhaps a change to a more balanced approach is in order and would better serve the paper's readers.

David Wade • St. Charles 

