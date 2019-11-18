I am proud of you, St. Louis Post-Dispatch. I really am. I was delighted to read not one, but two excellent letters in the Oct. 31 edition: “Lying Democrats still mad about 2016 election“ and “Biden criticizing Trump over raid. That’s rich.”
It is refreshing to see a bit of writing that is not anti-President Donald Trump. I appreciate that the newspaper realizes St. Louis is not all liberal leaning. The media has not been kind to our president. But for pity’s sake, be fair to both sides. If it is possible for journalists to report the facts (not their biased opinions), the country would be all the better for it. Opinion-based journalism is meant to divide us. Let’s unite in our differences by keeping the facts, not biased opinions, in the paper.
Stephanie Zuehlke • Fenton