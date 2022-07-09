Letter: Newspaper still on front lines fighting for truth, democracy

Regarding the letter "Letter: Post-Dispatch changes make reader ready to cancel" (July 5): I disagree with the suggestion that the Post-Dispatch ownership is bent on failure. This paper has held out when major city papers are failing. The internet has undermined many sources of income, and newspapers are forced to make hard decisions. I count on this paper.

Those who think all TV news is accurate live in la-la land. As a psychologist, I have seen recent research about how untrue news is favored by the brain; it only has to be exciting. Trained newspaper journalists are not the same as gorgeous announcers sitting at see-through tables with their legs showing and their expensive make-up jobs.

We must support Democracy through newspapers. I believe that everyone who reads this must spread the word: support your newspaper, or false internet "facts" will destroy us. A newspaper is not a luxury. It is the backbone of our democracy. It is the only local organization working to hold government, businesses and powerful individuals accountable.

This is an emergency. We must urge our elected officials to consider ways to support newspapers, require fact checking online, and educate every child on how to spot distortions and manipulations.

Elizabeth Powell • St. Louis County