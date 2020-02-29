Letter: Newspaper unfairly portrays Webster parents

Regarding “Webster Groves grapples with school boundary changes” (Feb. 24): Apparently, Monday was a very slow news day, so the Post-Dispatch decided to fabricate some controversy. The newspaper has now unfairly portrayed Webster Groves based on an irresponsible interpretation of a limited-focus survey regarding geographic educational boundaries.
While the district’s goal has always been to provide a diverse and equitable educational environment, your reporter wants to see it differently. What gives the Post-Dispatch the right to use the word “racism” in your descriptions of our citizenry when none of the survey respondents used the word or even alluded to racism? Parents who want the best possible educational environment for their children are now branded racist for no reason. A responsible news article would describe the boundary process, its potentialities and not editorialize.
I am appalled and outraged at the paper’s illegitimate use of a citizen survey and apply its typically race-baiting and biased characterizations to our citizenry. I now fully understand, as should all Post-Dispatch readers, exactly what now constitutes “fake news.”
The newspaper should review Joseph Pulitzer’s platform and devote itself to accuracy. Maybe then we will be afforded access to unbridled truth — possibly even spelled correctly. But don’t hold your breath.
Mark J. Melrose • Webster Groves