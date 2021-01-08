Letter: Newspapers would flourish if liberal spin is eliminated

I am 69 and have always loved reading the newspaper. It’s been sad to see the demise of the revenue sources needed to pay the salaries of investigative reporters. I have not given up on the daily big city newspaper concept, but I have to offer one suggestion: Rather than put what I believe is a progressive spin on stories and editorials, let readers think for themselves. The print and online comments I read are usually from people who care and take the time to comment because they want to help. Yes, I know there are many cynics and crackpots, but they are easy to skip over.