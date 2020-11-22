Letter: Next demagogue could be more dangerous than Trump

Regarding “Trump targets vote certification in late bid to block Biden” (Nov. 19): Americans have always come together, no matter how disparate the parts, and fought together to defeat common enemies. But over the generations, we have gotten so spoiled, selfish, lazy and entitled that when asked to perform a civic duty, some people act as if their inalienable rights are being violated.

Meanwhile, the country faces an even greater existential threat, of which we are totally unprepared and unaware of its implications: foreign dictatorships sending false news reports designed to tear our democracy apart. We seem to have no truth meter and eat these toxic lies up. It’s a test of whether the innate goodness of fellow citizens can be trusted. So far we are failing.

Dean Acheson, President Harry Truman’s secretary of state, understood it best when he warned how vulnerable American people were to being taken advantage of by demagogues who wrap themselves in the flag and cross. Demagogues become dictators given time.