Letter: Next time you see bell ringers, give them a smile

I just returned home from ringing the bell. Sometimes when I put on that red Salvation Army apron, I feel like I am putting on a big sign that says, "I have the plague." It is amusing to see people put their heads down or walk a few extra steps out of their way to avoid the bell ringer. We, the bell ringers, realize that not everyone can give, for myriad reasons, but a nod or smile or hello is always appreciated. It's frequently a cold, maybe damp, day and keeping warm can be a problem, but it warms our hearts when we're acknowledged. So the next time you encounter one of us, put a smile on your face. That alone can be a gift.
Joan Tichacek • Manchester