Letter: NFL should let fans own the teams, like Packers do

Regarding “5 things we learned from the Rams relocation documents” (May 16): I have been a Green Bay Packers fan since the mid-1960s, and am a shareholder, as are both my sons. It is the only publicly owned professional sports franchise in the country. We don’t have to worry about some fat cat owner, like Stan Kroenke, holding the fans hostage by threatening to move the team. The fans have supported public money being used for upgrades over the years because of this fact. This started back in the 1920s when the team needed uniforms and sold stock for $5 a share.

Over the years, there have been several other stock sales to pay for other upgrades. The NFL no longer allows public ownership. Maybe they should rethink this policy. I always felt as though we were renting the Rams. I never feel that way with the Packers.

Joseph Strasser • Ballwin

