Letter: Nicklaus’ impactful, insightful columns will be missed

David Nicklaus 2021 best and worst stocks teaser

Regarding the David Nicklaus column “I end my career as an optimist” (Jan. 22): I always read Nicklaus’ columns and articles, and he always does a great job finding interesting stories and making them interesting to read. His infographics and Throwback Thursday articles are top-notch.

Nicklaus has shown how a job at McDonald’s can take people high in their careers, how a local startup may automate railcar tracking and movements, and how our economy and businesses are doing, using facts to support his stories.

Many may suggest that the business stories are not as interesting to read as other news, but I disagree, in large part because of Nicklaus’ skills in making the stories impactful and applicable to readers, which inherently makes them interesting.

David Nicklaus will be missed. I hope he enjoys his well-deserved retirement.

Michael VanVooren • Ellisville

