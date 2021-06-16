Letter: Nixon’s lawlessness was nothing compared to Trump

Regarding the editorial “Targeting Democrats’ data was a dangerous breach of the separation of powers” (June 13): Is anyone surprised that the Department of Justice under Donald Trump was spying on Democrats? Of course not. John Mitchell, Richard Nixon’s first attorney general, ended up spending 19 months in prison for his efforts in the Watergate cover-up, after the spy trail led all the way to the White House and Nixon.

Trump is much more corrupt than Nixon. Trump had two attorneys general spy for him, Jeff Sessions and William Barr. Through his Department of Justice, Trump has done even more damage to the credibility of the presidency by getting the judicial branch involved when a federal judge signed off on a gag order to keep Apple from revealing that Democratic lawmakers’ records had been seized.

Questions will be raised in comparison to Watergate. Can the Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein reporters of today trace the spying directly to the Oval Office? Are there recordings? Will Trump release those recordings?