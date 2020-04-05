Letter: No community can thrive without newspapers
Regarding the letter “A thanks to Post-Dispatch staff for the getting paper out” (March 28): The letter writer, who thanked all of the hundreds of people it takes to produce a daily local newspaper, said it all and said it well. I have been thinking of writing this thank you for weeks.

There is not a single morning that I take your efforts for granted, I promise. My locally delivered Post-Dispatch is my lifeline to what is happening here. Words are inadequate to express the appreciation I feel. But please know that I am deeply grateful to all of you — from the reporters and photographers to my delivery person — and to all of the newspaper journalists all over the world for keeping us informed. No community can really thrive without its newspapers.

Ann Mandelstamm • St. Louis

Sports