Letter: No community can thrive without newspapers

Regarding the letter “A thanks to Post-Dispatch staff for the getting paper out” (March 28): The letter writer, who thanked all of the hundreds of people it takes to produce a daily local newspaper, said it all and said it well. I have been thinking of writing this thank you for weeks.
There is not a single morning that I take your efforts for granted, I promise. My locally delivered Post-Dispatch is my lifeline to what is happening here. Words are inadequate to express the appreciation I feel. But please know that I am deeply grateful to all of you — from the reporters and photographers to my delivery person — and to all of the newspaper journalists all over the world for keeping us informed. No community can really thrive without its newspapers.
Ann Mandelstamm • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.