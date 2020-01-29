Letter: 'No crime was committed' defense should be rejected

If precedent is any guide, the Republican argument that President Donald Trump committed no legally defined crime, therefore he should not be convicted, is moot. The Republicans happily impeached former President Bill Clinton for having an extramarital affair and then lying about it. If lying were the criterion, we would likely need a lot more prisons — and Trump himself would be guilty of violating the law. Our “see no evil, hear no evil, and speak no evil” Missouri senators should know better than to allow this argument to stand.
Joe Fleagle • Chesterfield