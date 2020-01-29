Letter: 'No crime was committed' defense should be rejected
0 comments

Letter: 'No crime was committed' defense should be rejected

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
Trump trial gets more pointed with Bolton book at the center

President Donald Trump pumps his fist after signing a new North American trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, during an event at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Washington. Trump's impeachment trial is shifting to questions from senators, a pivotal juncture as Republicans lack the votes to block witnesses and face a potential setback in their hope of ending the trial with a quick acquittal. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

If precedent is any guide, the Republican argument that President Donald Trump committed no legally defined crime, therefore he should not be convicted, is moot. The Republicans happily impeached former President Bill Clinton for having an extramarital affair and then lying about it. If lying were the criterion, we would likely need a lot more prisons — and Trump himself would be guilty of violating the law. Our “see no evil, hear no evil, and speak no evil” Missouri senators should know better than to allow this argument to stand.

Joe Fleagle • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports