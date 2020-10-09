 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: No epiphany for Trump, even after contracting virus
0 comments

Letter: No epiphany for Trump, even after contracting virus

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
The Latest: Seoul region remains virus hot spot for S Korea

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington. Trump told the world that he and first lady Melania Trump had contracted COVID-19 in a tweet at 12:54 a.m. Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

 Alex Brandon

Regarding “The Latest: Trump video tells supporters, ‘Don’t be afraid’” (Oct. 5): I was hopeful that President Donald Trump, upon his release from the hospital, would have had an epiphany with regard to the seriousness of the coronavirus and would now espouse a more honest and realistic approach to the pandemic. Wrong. Instead he tells us, “Don’t be afraid of it. Your [sic] going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicine.”

Having the best medical equipment and medicine may well be true for him, but what about all his true believers who emulate his behavior and live by his every word? I fear those supporters will now continue to eschew mask wearing and social distancing. The result would be more needless suffering and more deaths. I wonder how many of his loyal supporters he would be willing to sicken or kill in his desperate bid for reelection.

Walt Clark • Ballwin

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports