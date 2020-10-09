Letter: No epiphany for Trump, even after contracting virus

Regarding “The Latest: Trump video tells supporters, ‘Don’t be afraid’” (Oct. 5): I was hopeful that President Donald Trump, upon his release from the hospital, would have had an epiphany with regard to the seriousness of the coronavirus and would now espouse a more honest and realistic approach to the pandemic. Wrong. Instead he tells us, “Don’t be afraid of it. Your [sic] going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicine.”
Having the best medical equipment and medicine may well be true for him, but what about all his true believers who emulate his behavior and live by his every word? I fear those supporters will now continue to eschew mask wearing and social distancing. The result would be more needless suffering and more deaths. I wonder how many of his loyal supporters he would be willing to sicken or kill in his desperate bid for reelection.
Walt Clark • Ballwin
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.