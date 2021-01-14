Letter: No equivalency between Capitol riots and racial protests

Regarding "Trump takes no responsibility for Capitol attack" (Jan. 12): I don’t believe in any kind of violence. Yet, I am not one who gives moral equivalency to all acts of violence.

Moral equivalency is simple to understand. It is not always easy to identify. Think of it this way: As Allied forces attacked Adolf Hitler’s Nazi army at Omaha Beach on D-Day, there was violence on both sides, and there were very good soldiers on both sides; but, there was no moral equivalency.

There was no moral equivalency at the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. Abortion and suicide do not have the same moral weight as enslaving or gunning down another for profit or political power. Murder committed in the heat of a robbery does not have a moral equivalency with the coldblooded killing committed by a governor or a president when they execute someone.

So, yes, I do not make the same moral judgment about violent people who are throwing off very real chains of oppression versus the people who recently invaded the Capitol to maintain their political control, telling themselves lies to justify what they were doing.

Rev. John Vogler • St. Louis