Regarding “A quarter of Americans are nonreligious. To Bill Barr, they’re the enemy.” (Oct. 27): Post-Dispatch columnist Kevin McDermott infers that Attorney General William Barr’s religious opinions are somehow going to affect his ability to do his job in a fair and equitable way when it comes to dealings with people of various religions or no religion. There is no evidence that this is the case. Barr stating his beliefs is also protected by the First Amendment.
McDermott’s comment, “Then how in God’s name did we end up with Donald J. Trump?” shows his prejudice against the current administration and his lack of unbiased commentary. Is this the best the Post-Dispatch can come up with?
John Ackerman • Town and Country